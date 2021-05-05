SPX (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. SPX has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

