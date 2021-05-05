Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,160 shares of company stock valued at $302,697,108. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.97, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

