Square (SQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Square to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.97, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,260,160 shares of company stock valued at $302,697,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.