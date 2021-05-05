STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.02 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.76. 934,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,401. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $139.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 656.67 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,751 shares of company stock valued at $49,425,559. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.