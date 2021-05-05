STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,751 shares of company stock valued at $49,425,559. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

