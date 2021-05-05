Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

SBLUY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

