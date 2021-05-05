STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 32,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,799. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $36.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

