StakedZEN Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $119.42 or 0.00208422 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a market cap of $3.97 million and $4,740.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,212 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen.

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

