Stakinglab (LABX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,071.59

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $2,071.59 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001491 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003846 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.