Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $230.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of SWK traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $213.38. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.05. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $213.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 431.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

