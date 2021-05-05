Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 63,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,747. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 147.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

