Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SWEF stock opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.19) on Wednesday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.25 ($1.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.84.
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.