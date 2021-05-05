State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $273.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.19 and a fifty-two week high of $274.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.69.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

