State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,367,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $17,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after buying an additional 198,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

