State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $140.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

