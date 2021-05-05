State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,103 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,575.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $294.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.77 and its 200 day moving average is $216.11. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $304.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

