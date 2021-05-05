State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,957 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $167.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.