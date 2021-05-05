Stealth (XST) Market Cap Hits $8.22 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $10,295.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001675 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020776 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,490,005 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

