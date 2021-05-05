STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2,995.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in STERIS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in STERIS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in STERIS by 26.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,855. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $139.51 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.