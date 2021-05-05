Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $55.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. 516,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $250,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.