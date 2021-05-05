Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Workday Call Options (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,542 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 8,353 call options.

Shares of WDAY opened at $237.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.73 and its 200-day moving average is $239.87. Workday has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.