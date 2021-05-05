Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Surface Oncology Call Options (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,598% compared to the average volume of 414 call options.

SURF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

