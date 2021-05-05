Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ashford Hospitality Trust Call Options (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 62,381 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 880% compared to the typical volume of 6,365 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 187,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,306. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $328.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

