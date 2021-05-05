Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $259.51. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.15.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

