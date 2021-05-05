Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,126 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

