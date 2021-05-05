Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,508,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.38.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

