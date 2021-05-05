Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $415,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

