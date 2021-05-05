Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $319.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.63. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

