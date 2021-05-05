Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,294 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.95. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.