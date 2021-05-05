Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.99 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

