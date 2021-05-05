Strs Ohio Acquires 1,217 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

