Strs Ohio Has $2.15 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

