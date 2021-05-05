Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $109,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $418.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

