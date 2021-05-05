Strs Ohio Sells 2,169 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.