Strs Ohio Sells 46,587 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,587 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.