Stryker (SYK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $255.00 to $279.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $245.00 to $255.00.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $264.00 to $303.00.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $273.00.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $245.00 to $255.00.

4/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $264.00 to $303.00.

SYK traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.83. 13,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Stryker Co alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.