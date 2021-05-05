Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Insider Clare Askem Buys 6,500 Shares

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Clare Askem purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,435 ($25,391.95).

Studio Retail Group stock opened at GBX 297.30 ($3.88) on Wednesday. Studio Retail Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.01.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

