Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 601,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.