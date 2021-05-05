Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.