Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Issues Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,960. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.