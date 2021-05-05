Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Sunrun makes up 4.9% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 162,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

