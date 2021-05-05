Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.22 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,568,866.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

