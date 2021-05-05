SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.