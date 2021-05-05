SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $412.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.17 and its 200 day moving average is $394.45. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

