Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

