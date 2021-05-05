Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at SEB Equities

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Danske lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF remained flat at $$17.30 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

