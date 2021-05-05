SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $20.74 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.53 or 0.00832809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00101190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.39 or 0.09348300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044435 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SWFTC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

