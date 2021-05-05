Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.51 million for the quarter.

SWP stock opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.87.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

