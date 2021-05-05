Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $443-448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.69 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,463. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.