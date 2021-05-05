Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.60 ($126.59).

Shares of SY1 opened at €106.20 ($124.94) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.01. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

